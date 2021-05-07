Advertisement

Two candidates are being considered for U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former state senator from Gainesville is one of two candidates being considered for U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

Rod Smith previously served as state senator and also ran for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2006.

Winifred Acosta is an assistant U.S. Attorney in the Northern District of Florida’s Tallahassee office.

Interviews for the two will be held today.

Former U.S. Attorney Larry Keefe stepped down at the end of February.

