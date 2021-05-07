Two candidates are being considered for U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former state senator from Gainesville is one of two candidates being considered for U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

Rod Smith previously served as state senator and also ran for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2006.

Winifred Acosta is an assistant U.S. Attorney in the Northern District of Florida’s Tallahassee office.

Interviews for the two will be held today.

Former U.S. Attorney Larry Keefe stepped down at the end of February.

