Advertisement

UF baseball team drops series opener to Kentucky, 7-5

Jacob Young tallies three hits in defeat
Florida infielder Josh Rivera (24) during an NCAA baseball game against Florida A&M on...
Florida infielder Josh Rivera (24) during an NCAA baseball game against Florida A&M on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WCJB) -The No. 10 Florida baseball team dug out of a 5-0 deficit in Thursday’s SEC series opener at Kentucky, but still fell to the Wildcats on two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. The 7-5 loss is only the third for the Gators in their last 14 games.

The Wildcats started hot and scored four times in the fourth inning, including Cam Hill’s two-run double, and added another in the fifth for a 5-0 lead.

Down 5-1 in the seventh, Kirby McMullen started the Florida rally with an RBI single that left two men on base and no outs. Following a bases loaded walk and a sacrifice fly, Jacob Young tied the game at 5-5 with a two-out, two-run single.

Jack Leftwich came on in the eighth inning with a man on base but was unable to get out of the frame before allowing a two-run single to UK’s John Rhodes.

Florida (31-14, 13-9 SEC) looks to bounce back with Tommy Mace starting Friday’s matchup. Mace tossed eight innings in last Saturday’s win over Vanderbilt.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Three bodies, presumed to be the man and his two sons, 14 and 11 years old, were found near the...
Developing: Gainesville father and sons presumed dead in suspected murder/suicide in Dixie County
Memorial for Reinhart brothers
Memorial painted on 34th Street wall for brothers killed in suspected murder-suicide
Paul Graves Williams, accused of brutally murdering his wife and 15 year old daughter has been...
Man accused of brutally murdering wife and daughter has been found not guilty
Lake City Middle School sign
Columbia County teacher fired after kicking student with disabilities
Florida Fish and Wildlife officers confirm the body of Andor Dora was recovered in the Suwannee...
“My father was a great man”: Family is grieving after the body of a missing boater is recovered

Latest News

Union County H.S., Thurs.
Softball region quarterfinals: GHS, Union County fall
Kiyana Williams to Johnson and Wales
Santa Fe signing
Gators move on to conference title game
Gator lax rolls in AAC semis
Keystone Heights huddles up before they take the field against Episcopal School of Jacksonville...
Indians, Raiders lose home region baseball playoff games