UF baseball team drops series opener to Kentucky, 7-5

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WCJB) -The No. 10 Florida baseball team dug out of a 5-0 deficit in Thursday’s SEC series opener at Kentucky, but still fell to the Wildcats on two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. The 7-5 loss is only the third for the Gators in their last 14 games.

The Wildcats started hot and scored four times in the fourth inning, including Cam Hill’s two-run double, and added another in the fifth for a 5-0 lead.

Down 5-1 in the seventh, Kirby McMullen started the Florida rally with an RBI single that left two men on base and no outs. Following a bases loaded walk and a sacrifice fly, Jacob Young tied the game at 5-5 with a two-out, two-run single.

Jack Leftwich came on in the eighth inning with a man on base but was unable to get out of the frame before allowing a two-run single to UK’s John Rhodes.

Florida (31-14, 13-9 SEC) looks to bounce back with Tommy Mace starting Friday’s matchup. Mace tossed eight innings in last Saturday’s win over Vanderbilt.

