UF women’s tennis team cruises in NCAA tourney opener

Florida has never dropped a round of 64 match (22-0).
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 11 Florida women’s tennis team dominated Sienna in Friday’s NCAA tournament opener, prevailing four matches to none. The Gators advance to face USC in Saturday’s second round match, also at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex.

The Gators started the day by claiming the lone doubles point thanks to victories by McCartney Kessler and Marleee Zein, and Ida Jarlskog and Layne Sleeth, each by 6-1 margins.

Kessler, Jarlskog, and Sydney Berlin all captured singles victories to clinch the match for the Gators, and did so convincingly. Those three singles players dropped a total of three games in their matches

Florida extends its overall record to 116-30 in NCAA play and has never dropped a round of 64 match (22-0).

Saturday, the top-ranked Gator men also begin NCAA tournament action by hosting South Alabama at 2 p.m.

