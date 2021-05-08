Advertisement

Alachua County churches join the ‘Jerusalema Dance Challenge’

By Camille Syed
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Celebration United and Archer United Methodist Church’s set out to learn the Jerusalema dance challenge and performed the dance for their congregation.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, health workers, priests and people worldwide began dancing to the Jerusalema song in solidarity.

The challenge began with only six people and pastor Melissa Pisco believed dance and music are great ways to stand together in hard times.

“They have a way of bringing people together and expressing stories and love, in sometimes a way that a particular language might be limited,” Pisco said. “But theses languages of music and dance are universal and it’s a great way to offer words of love and support and we hope that will be here in Gainesville, in Archer, in Florida and beyond.”

Pisco says they’ve been watching and learning the dance for four weeks.

