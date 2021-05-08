Annual charity golf tournament tomorrow is helping pay for Gainesville summer programs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A golf tournament tomorrow is helping pay for summer programs for Gainesville youth.

Starting at 8:30 tomorrow morning the Gainesville Arts and Parks foundations annual charity golf scramble will begin.

The event is being held at the Ironwood golf course on Northeast 39th Avenue.

Registration is $75 dollars per player.

Since the first event, the golf tournament has raised enough money to fund nearly 13-hundred weeks of summer camp.

