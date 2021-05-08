Advertisement

Annual charity golf tournament tomorrow is helping pay for Gainesville summer programs

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A golf tournament tomorrow is helping pay for summer programs for Gainesville youth.

Starting at 8:30 tomorrow morning the Gainesville Arts and Parks foundations annual charity golf scramble will begin.

The event is being held at the Ironwood golf course on Northeast 39th Avenue.

Registration is $75 dollars per player.

Since the first event, the golf tournament has raised enough money to fund nearly 13-hundred weeks of summer camp.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville's Equal Opportunity Director submitted her resignation letter, but some...
Gainesville’s Equal Opportunity Director is resigning, but city commissioners are fighting to keep her
Man paralyzed during crash involving Gainesville Regional Utilities truck awarded $120 Million
An appeals court is throwing out the conviction of Corrine Brown.
Conviction of former North Central Florida Congresswoman Corrine Brown vacated by appeals court
Three bodies, presumed to be the man and his two sons, 14 and 11 years old, were found near the...
Developing: Gainesville father and sons presumed dead in suspected murder/suicide in Dixie County
Data breach by former employee exposes 1,500+ in University of Florida Health Shands system

Latest News

Annual charity golf tournament tomorrow is helping pay for Gainesville summer programs
Annual charity golf tournament tomorrow is helping pay for Gainesville summer programs
Food and household item giveaways to be held in Alachua County Saturday
Food and household item giveaways to be held in Alachua County Saturday
Gainesville’s parking lot 10 has been home to outdoor dining during COVID-19, but the land could soon be developed
Gainesville city commissioners are listening to proposals to develop parking lot 10 in the...
Gainesville’s parking lot 10 has been home to outdoor dining during COVID-19, but the land could soon be developed