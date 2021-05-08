Advertisement

Florida earns convincing series win against Kentucky

Barco ties career high with 10 stirkeouts
Hunter Barco walks off the mound in Saturday's game against Kentucky after striking out a Wildcat to end the inning.
Hunter Barco walks off the mound in Saturday's game against Kentucky after striking out a Wildcat to end the inning.(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On the heels of winning a wild and wet contest, Friday night, Florida Baseball entered Saturday’s series finale with Kentucky looking for a chance to win their 6th conference series of the season.

Hunter Barco got the nod to start the game for the Gators and pitched a gem. He only allowed two hits in 6 2/3 innings while shutting out the Wildcats, and striking out 10 batters to tie his career high set earlier this season.

At the plate, the orange and blue scratched out a run in the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd innings. Eventually, they lead 5-0 before the bullpen surrendered back-to-back home runs to cut the lead to three.

In the top of the 9th, Jacob Young, who already had a pair of rbi to his credit, knocked a 2-run single with the bases loaded to give Florida some breathing room. He was soon followed by Nathan Hickey’s 2-run double to balloon the lead to 9-2.

Young went 4-5 on the day with 4 rbi, while Hickey hit a triple and brought in two runs.

Florida clinched its sixth conference series with Saturday’s win.

The Gators will rest up over the next couple days before they play their season finale with Stetson in Deland, on Tuesday.

