Gainesville Milton Lewis Young Marine Unit wins award

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Milton Lewis Young Marine Unit is being nationally recognized.

The unit won first place for the Kiki Camarena award at the National Young Marine adult leaders conference in Las Vegas Friday, the unit won a cash award and a plaque for their service.

This is the second year in a row that the Milton Lewis Young Marine Unit was selected and recognized nationally for the award.

