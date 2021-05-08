Advertisement

Gators defeat Aggies with walk off homer by Charla Echols

Florida improves to 38-8 on the year and 17-5 in SEC play
KSP, Friday
KSP, Friday(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 4 Florida Gator softball team defeated the Texas A&M Aggies 5-3 on Friday night to keep SEC Championship hopes alive.

The Aggies came out strong developing a 3-0 lead over Florida by the bottom of the third inning. Bre Warren singled up the middle for a two-RBI to give the Aggies a 3-0 lead.

The Gators started to come alive in the bottom of the third when Hannah Adams doubled to left center, sending Cheyanne Lindsey to the plate, to put the Gators down, 3-1.

Florida accumulated another run in the third inning when Kendyl Lindaman delivered an RBI to give the Aggies only a 3-2 lead.

Then, in the bottom of the seventh, Charla Echols hammered a three-run homer to give Florida the 5-3 victory over Texas A&M.

Game two of the SEC series between the Gators and the Aggies continues Saturday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Three bodies, presumed to be the man and his two sons, 14 and 11 years old, were found near the...
Developing: Gainesville father and sons presumed dead in suspected murder/suicide in Dixie County
Memorial for Reinhart brothers
Memorial painted on 34th Street wall for brothers killed in suspected murder-suicide
Paul Graves Williams, accused of brutally murdering his wife and 15 year old daughter has been...
Man accused of brutally murdering wife and daughter has been found not guilty
Lake City Middle School sign
Columbia County teacher fired after kicking student with disabilities
Florida Fish and Wildlife officers confirm the body of Andor Dora was recovered in the Suwannee...
“My father was a great man”: Family is grieving after the body of a missing boater is recovered

Latest News

Gator football games could be at full capacity this fall
Gator football games could be at full capacity this fall
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.
Gator football games could be at full capacity this fall
during the Gators' Pro Day on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Sanders football practice...
Gators shine in Pro Day
LSU tight end Arik Gilbert (2) during the second half of a game against the Auburn Tigers at...
Tight end Arik Gilbert de-commits from University of Florida; re-enters transfer portal