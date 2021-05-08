Gators defeat Aggies with walk off homer by Charla Echols

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 4 Florida Gator softball team defeated the Texas A&M Aggies 5-3 on Friday night to keep SEC Championship hopes alive.

The Aggies came out strong developing a 3-0 lead over Florida by the bottom of the third inning. Bre Warren singled up the middle for a two-RBI to give the Aggies a 3-0 lead.

The Gators started to come alive in the bottom of the third when Hannah Adams doubled to left center, sending Cheyanne Lindsey to the plate, to put the Gators down, 3-1.

Florida accumulated another run in the third inning when Kendyl Lindaman delivered an RBI to give the Aggies only a 3-2 lead.

Then, in the bottom of the seventh, Charla Echols hammered a three-run homer to give Florida the 5-3 victory over Texas A&M.

Game two of the SEC series between the Gators and the Aggies continues Saturday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.