Gators lacrosse team crowned AAC champions for seventh straight year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 8 Florida Gators lacrosse team dominated over the Temple Owls 19-4 on Saturday to become the 2021 Athletic Association Conference Champions for the seventh straight year.

The Gators improve to 16-2 on the year, while Temple falls to 12-5 on the year.

Brianna Harris and Shannon Kavanagh led Florida offensively, each posting six goals on the afternoon.

Harris also registered four assists to give her a career-high leading 10 points on the day. Harris’s 10 points is the second-highest total in a game in program history.

Florida improves to 12-0 against Temple.

The Gators now await the NCAA Tournament Selection Show to determine their postseason destination. The combined women’s and men’s selection show is slated for Sunday at 9 p.m. and will air on ESPNU.

