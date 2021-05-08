Advertisement

Gators lacrosse team crowned AAC champions for seventh straight year

Florida defeats Temple 19-4 Saturday
Shannon Kavanagh in opening draw against Temple in AAC Championship game
Shannon Kavanagh in opening draw against Temple in AAC Championship game(WCJB FILE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 8 Florida Gators lacrosse team dominated over the Temple Owls 19-4 on Saturday to become the 2021 Athletic Association Conference Champions for the seventh straight year.

The Gators improve to 16-2 on the year, while Temple falls to 12-5 on the year.

Brianna Harris and Shannon Kavanagh led Florida offensively, each posting six goals on the afternoon.

Harris also registered four assists to give her a career-high leading 10 points on the day. Harris’s 10 points is the second-highest total in a game in program history.

Florida improves to 12-0 against Temple.

The Gators now await the NCAA Tournament Selection Show to determine their postseason destination. The combined women’s and men’s selection show is slated for Sunday at 9 p.m. and will air on ESPNU.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Data breach by former employee exposes 1,500+ in University of Florida Health Shands system
Man paralyzed during crash involving Gainesville Regional Utilities truck awarded $120 Million
Gainesville's Equal Opportunity Director submitted her resignation letter, but some...
Gainesville’s Equal Opportunity Director is resigning, but city commissioners are fighting to keep her
Three bodies, presumed to be the man and his two sons, 14 and 11 years old, were found near the...
Developing: Gainesville father and sons presumed dead in suspected murder/suicide in Dixie County
An appeals court is throwing out the conviction of Corrine Brown.
Conviction of former North Central Florida Congresswoman Corrine Brown vacated by appeals court

Latest News

The Gators Men's Tennis team huddle up before their match with South Alabama on Saturday.
Gators Men’s Tennis sweeps Jaguars to advance in NCAA Tournament
Hunter Barco walks off the mound in Saturday's game against Kentucky after striking out a...
Florida earns convincing series win against Kentucky
Katie Seashole Pressley Stadium, Saturday.
Gators softball team shuts out Texas A&M 4-0 to clinch SEC series
HS baseball 1A Playoffs
HS baseball 1A Playoffs