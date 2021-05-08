Advertisement

Gators Men’s Tennis sweeps Jaguars to advance in NCAA Tournament

Florida improved to 11-0 at home this season
The Gators Men's Tennis team huddle up before their match with South Alabama on Saturday.
The Gators Men's Tennis team huddle up before their match with South Alabama on Saturday.(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The one-seed Florida Men’s Tennis team opened their quest for a National Championship with an easy 4-0 win at home against South Alabama on Saturday.

The Gators entered the opening round match of the NCAA Tournament as a heavy favorite to defeat the Jaguars. And they handled that pressure well.

Florida quickly asserted its dominance by winning 2-3 doubles matches to take a quick 2-0 lead. The number two and three doubles teams for the orange and blue both defeated their opponents 6-2.

In singles, Duarte Vale, Sam Riffice, and Andy Andrade closed out the contest by winning in straight sets. Vale bageled his opponent 6-0, 6-0.

Florida improved to 11-0 at home this season and 56-5 in Gainesville since 2017.

The Gators will have a quick turnaround as they prepare to play the University of South Florida Sunday at 2 p.m.

USF defeated Duke to advance to the second round of play.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Data breach by former employee exposes 1,500+ in University of Florida Health Shands system
Man paralyzed during crash involving Gainesville Regional Utilities truck awarded $120 Million
Gainesville's Equal Opportunity Director submitted her resignation letter, but some...
Gainesville’s Equal Opportunity Director is resigning, but city commissioners are fighting to keep her
Three bodies, presumed to be the man and his two sons, 14 and 11 years old, were found near the...
Developing: Gainesville father and sons presumed dead in suspected murder/suicide in Dixie County
An appeals court is throwing out the conviction of Corrine Brown.
Conviction of former North Central Florida Congresswoman Corrine Brown vacated by appeals court

Latest News

Shannon Kavanagh in opening draw against Temple in AAC Championship game
Gators lacrosse team crowned AAC champions for seventh straight year
Hunter Barco walks off the mound in Saturday's game against Kentucky after striking out a...
Florida earns convincing series win against Kentucky
Katie Seashole Pressley Stadium, Saturday.
Gators softball team shuts out Texas A&M 4-0 to clinch SEC series
Florida first baseman Kendrick Calilao (6) during an NCAA baseball game against Florida A&M on...
Gators rally past Wildcats on Calilao’s ninth inning homer