Gators Men’s Tennis sweeps Jaguars to advance in NCAA Tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The one-seed Florida Men’s Tennis team opened their quest for a National Championship with an easy 4-0 win at home against South Alabama on Saturday.

The Gators entered the opening round match of the NCAA Tournament as a heavy favorite to defeat the Jaguars. And they handled that pressure well.

Florida quickly asserted its dominance by winning 2-3 doubles matches to take a quick 2-0 lead. The number two and three doubles teams for the orange and blue both defeated their opponents 6-2.

In singles, Duarte Vale, Sam Riffice, and Andy Andrade closed out the contest by winning in straight sets. Vale bageled his opponent 6-0, 6-0.

Florida improved to 11-0 at home this season and 56-5 in Gainesville since 2017.

The Gators will have a quick turnaround as they prepare to play the University of South Florida Sunday at 2 p.m.

USF defeated Duke to advance to the second round of play.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.