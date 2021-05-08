Gators rally past Wildcats on Calilao’s ninth inning homer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WCJB) -Kendrick Calilao blasted a tie-breaking three-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning to cap a four-run rally, lifting No. 10 Florida over Kentucky, 8-5 on Friday night. The Gators (32-14, 14-9 SEC) go for the series win on Saturday.

Prior to Calilao’s blast, pinch hitter Cory Acton singled on a 3-2 pitch with two outs in the ninth to tie the game, 5-5.

Perhaps lost in the shuffle amid all the ninth inning excitement was Jud Fabian’s second two-homer game in the last week. Fabian went deep in the third and fifth innings, giving him an SEC-leading 18 on the season.

Tommy Mace started for the Gators and allowed four earned runs in seven innings of work. Jack Leftwich pitched the ninth to collect the save.

Hunter Barco goes for his eighth win of the season for the Gators on Saturday. First pitch is at 2 p.m.

