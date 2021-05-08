Advertisement

Gators rally past Wildcats on Calilao’s ninth inning homer

Florida avoids first two-game skid in a month
Florida first baseman Kendrick Calilao (6) during an NCAA baseball game against Florida A&M on...
Florida first baseman Kendrick Calilao (6) during an NCAA baseball game against Florida A&M on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WCJB) -Kendrick Calilao blasted a tie-breaking three-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning to cap a four-run rally, lifting No. 10 Florida over Kentucky, 8-5 on Friday night. The Gators (32-14, 14-9 SEC) go for the series win on Saturday.

Prior to Calilao’s blast, pinch hitter Cory Acton singled on a 3-2 pitch with two outs in the ninth to tie the game, 5-5.

Perhaps lost in the shuffle amid all the ninth inning excitement was Jud Fabian’s second two-homer game in the last week. Fabian went deep in the third and fifth innings, giving him an SEC-leading 18 on the season.

Tommy Mace started for the Gators and allowed four earned runs in seven innings of work. Jack Leftwich pitched the ninth to collect the save.

Hunter Barco goes for his eighth win of the season for the Gators on Saturday. First pitch is at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville's Equal Opportunity Director submitted her resignation letter, but some...
Gainesville’s Equal Opportunity Director is resigning, but city commissioners are fighting to keep her
Man paralyzed during crash involving Gainesville Regional Utilities truck awarded $120 Million
An appeals court is throwing out the conviction of Corrine Brown.
Conviction of former North Central Florida Congresswoman Corrine Brown vacated by appeals court
Three bodies, presumed to be the man and his two sons, 14 and 11 years old, were found near the...
Developing: Gainesville father and sons presumed dead in suspected murder/suicide in Dixie County
Data breach by former employee exposes 1,500+ in University of Florida Health Shands system

Latest News

HS baseball 1A Playoffs
HS baseball 1A Playoffs
Gator softball walks-off vs Aggies
Gator softball walks-off vs Aggies
Landon Gruenwald prepares to throw a pitch against Crescent City in the Class 1A region...
Panthers cruise to victory in region semifinal
KSP, Friday
Gators defeat Aggies on walk-off homer by Charla Echols