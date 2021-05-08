Gators softball team shuts out Texas A&M 4-0 to clinch SEC series

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gator softball team defeated the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday 4-0 to clinch their seventh SEC series of the year.

The Gators got things rolling in the bottom of the third when Charla Echols delivered a two-run homer to give Florida a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Gators collected two more runs off of two solo home runs from Cheyanne Lindsey and Hannah Adams to clinch the series against the Aggies.

Natalie Hugo (14-2) picked up the win for Florida pitching a complete game and striking out four Aggies.

The Florida Gators finish out the series with Texas A&M Sunday at noon.

