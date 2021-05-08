Hundreds of dollars worth of household items given away by faith-based organizations in Alachua

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -Two North Central Florida faith-based organizations give away hundreds of dollars worth of household items and food to anyone in Alachua on Saturday.

The giveaway took place at Gerald Crisswell Park, located at 15490 NW 25 B in the city.

Ivory’s Place, a non-profit organization founded by minister Janie Crawford helped proved the items. They were donated by three Walmarts in the area.

From as small as toys and curtain rods to as essential as microwaves and other cooking equipment, Crawford says that those bigger items are the most sought after.

“Microwaves and air fryers, everybody wants the microwaves and air fryers. I wish I had a ton to go around, but I really try to give those to the elderly because they are in more need and they really can’t get around to cook,” said Crawford.

The non-profit paired up with Divine Destiny International Ministries, a church that is based in Alachua. Shameika and Terric Nattiel, the pastor and apostle at the church just wanted to show their support for the community.

“Just come, just come, everything is free, just giving back to the community just want to let you know that we love you and that there is somebody that is praying for you no matter what situation you’re going through that we are offering a hand up,” said the Nattiels.

Ivory’s Place tries to hold these events at least every three months.

