Nurse’s new book tells story of COVID-19 through her own lens

By Camille Syed
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheltee Felton signed copies of her new book titled, ‘Nursing During the Outbreak, What I Saw, What I Felt and what I Chose to Say’, that tells the story of COVID-19 through her perspective.

It highlights her experience as a nurse, witnessing tragedy firsthand during the pandemic.

Residents lined up at 2nd and Charles bookstore to receive their copy of Felton’s book and snap a picture with the author.

With more than a decade of healthcare experience, Felton said she plans to show the dark reality the virus brought to many.

“I did some journaling last year, so the book is going to be more about what I experienced as an ICU nurse during the pandemic, the challenges that we face as a nurse, I’ve also spoke about things that family went through,” Felton said.

Felton released the amazon best seller in late April, and it can be purchased online or at 2nd and Charles bookstore.

