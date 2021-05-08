OPD hosts “Come Slide With Us” to celebrate moms on Mother’s Day weekend

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some North Central Florida moms got to celebrate their national holiday a day early.

The Ocala Police Department held the “Come Slide With Us” celebration to honor mothers.

With food, games, and prizes for them to win.

Members of the police department joined people in the community and the sunshine sliders in showing off their moves.

Tara Woods the community liaison said she uses this day to remember her mom.

“On Mother’s Day, I lost my mom a couple of years ago so each Mother’s Day it’s a huge celebration to remember my mom and honor those that still have their moms.”

OPD wanted to wish all the moms a happy Mother’s Day.

