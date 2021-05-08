Advertisement

OPD hosts “Come Slide With Us” to celebrate moms on Mother’s Day weekend

The Ocala Police Department held the “Come Slide With Us” celebration to honor mothers.
The Ocala Police Department held the “Come Slide With Us” celebration to honor mothers.(WCJB)
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some North Central Florida moms got to celebrate their national holiday a day early.

The Ocala Police Department held the “Come Slide With Us” celebration to honor mothers.

With food, games, and prizes for them to win.

Members of the police department joined people in the community and the sunshine sliders in showing off their moves.

Tara Woods the community liaison said she uses this day to remember her mom.

“On Mother’s Day, I lost my mom a couple of years ago so each Mother’s Day it’s a huge celebration to remember my mom and honor those that still have their moms.”

OPD wanted to wish all the moms a happy Mother’s Day.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Data breach by former employee exposes 1,500+ in University of Florida Health Shands system
Man paralyzed during crash involving Gainesville Regional Utilities truck awarded $120 Million
Gainesville's Equal Opportunity Director submitted her resignation letter, but some...
Gainesville’s Equal Opportunity Director is resigning, but city commissioners are fighting to keep her
Three bodies, presumed to be the man and his two sons, 14 and 11 years old, were found near the...
Developing: Gainesville father and sons presumed dead in suspected murder/suicide in Dixie County
An appeals court is throwing out the conviction of Corrine Brown.
Conviction of former North Central Florida Congresswoman Corrine Brown vacated by appeals court

Latest News

5-8-21
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Pedestrian killed in middle of the road in Marion County
Pedestrian killed in middle of the road in Marion County
The Community Foundation of North Central Florida is assisting with the fund.
Reinhart family releases first public statement
Marion County Pedestrian Death Map
Pedestrian killed in middle of the road in Marion County