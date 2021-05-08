Panthers cruise to victory in region semifinal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Newberry Panthers entered their Class 1A Region Semifinal riding a 15 game win streak. After dispatching Crescent City 7-1, Friday night, the Panthers have pushed that number to 16, as they prepare for the upcoming Region Championship.

Landon Gruenwald lead the way for the Panthers big night. He started the contest by striking out the first five Raiders he faced. He didn’t allow a hit until the top of the third. While He did surrender a solo home run midway through the game, it was his only blemish on the night. Gruenwald struck out a total of eight batters in a complete game gem.

At the plate, Newberry exploded for five runs in the bottom of the second to break the game wide open.

Luke Ridley drove in the first run of the game with a sharp liner back to center. The single allowed James Turner to score from third for the first run of the game.

The next batter, Gruenwald, aided his own cause. He hit a ball to third that just snuck under the glove of the ranging fielder and scooted to the outfield. Ridley came in to touch home to extend the Panthers lead to 2-0.

A few batters later, Jayden Holcomb capped off the five-run inning with a standup, rbi double to left field.

Newberry went on to score a pair of runs over the next five innings as they defeat Crescent City 7-1.

In the other end of the bracket, Williston outlasted Fort Meade 14-13 in nine innings to win their region semifinal game.

Newberry will play Williston with a trip to the Final Four on the line. The last time these two teams faced each other was back on April 29, when the Panthers edged the Red Devils 8-7.

Also in Class 1A, Union County beat Liberty County 19-2.

In Class 2A, Oak Hall fell to North Florida Christian 11-0 to end the Eagles season.

