Pedestrian killed in middle of the road in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -A Marion County driver hit and killed a pedestrian walking in the middle of the road Friday evening.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a person was walking in the westbound lane of County Road 42 near the intersection with Southeast 254 Ave. around 6 pm.

RELATED STORY: University of Florida student pedestrian hospitalized after crash

An SUV also traveling west didn’t see the person in the road and hit them.

The pedestrian later died. No charges are being filled at this time.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.