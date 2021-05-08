Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in middle of the road in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -A Marion County driver hit and killed a pedestrian walking in the middle of the road Friday evening.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a person was walking in the westbound lane of County Road 42 near the intersection with Southeast 254 Ave. around 6 pm.

An SUV also traveling west didn’t see the person in the road and hit them.

The pedestrian later died. No charges are being filled at this time.

