Reinhart family releases first public statement

The Community Foundation of North Central Florida is assisting with the fund.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Reinhart family is making their first public statement since the tragic death of teenage boys, Rex and Brody, along with their father Paul, who allegedly killed them in what investigators call a murder-suicide.

The statement reads as follows:

“The families involved in this horrific tragedy are deeply grieving and ask everyone – public and press – to please respect and acknowledge the appropriate time and distance that they need to process this unfathomable reality. This extremely difficult and emotional event – at the onset of Mother’s Day weekend – understandably requires time to pray, reflect, and absorb this terrible outcome. The families extend their thanks to the entire community for the generous outpouring of prayers, love, and support during this unimaginable time. We urge anyone suffering sadness, depression, or dangerous urges and their families to actively seek professional help. Tragedies such as what we are suffering now can and must be avoided. Help is readily available. Reach out for it. We also ask that members of the media please respect the families’ desire and need for privacy now. Please do not call or go to their homes. In the interest of the families well-being please limit your inquiries to the families’ media contact. Inaccurate or hasty reporting only add unnecessary pain to our grieving family. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we find our way through this difficult time”

A charitable fund is currently set up in the boys name, and you can find the link to donate here.

