Safety protocols in place for Summer Camps in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - With more summer camps happening this year many are still taking precautions to keep your kids safe.

Summer camps all over North Central Florida are opening their doors for kids to learn and have fun, but they’re still following safety guidelines.

The Ocala Civic Theatre is one of those camps that has a limited amount of spots to keep everyone safe.

“The cast size for lion, witch, and the wardrobe is limited and our classroom sizes are also limited. So we can follow the social distancing guidelines and also keep up with sanitation and other safe practices,” said Terry LeCompte the Ocala Civic Theatre director of education.

Parent and educator Howard Greenbaum said he’s not nervous about his kids going to camp due to the protocols put in place.

“My wife and I both being educators have a lot of practice in spacing kids apart and taking appropriate safety protocols and as we went around today we saw a lot of camps that are doing exactly that.”

Greenbaum said parents must decide for themselves if summer camp is a smart option.

“You have to ask yourself as a parent is the risk of possibly getting sick outweigh the benefit of the social interaction among the kids because that’s important for growth for children. So in some cases that will be, yes and they’ll have to keep their kids home because of the individual situation.”

From horse riding camp to a virtual art camp spots are still available for kids to have a great summer.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.