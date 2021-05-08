Summer Youth Employment Program looking for working teens who want to build their resumes

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Jobs are available to Columbia County teenagers as part of the Summer Youth Employment Program.

Career Source Florida Crown is offering the program in partnership with the Lake City Police Department to help students build their resume, gain real world experience, and weekly pay. Students interested must be between the ages of 16 and 18, be enrolled in school, or have a GED.

Applications are open until May 27th, the link to apply is https://careersourcefloridacrown.com

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.