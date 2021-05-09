Athletes from around the country compete in 2021 Easton Foundations Gator Cup

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Archers from around the country came out to Newberry today to compete for a chance to be on the US Olympic team.

The 2021 Easton Foundations Gator Cup took place at the Easton Newberry Archery Center located at 24800 NW 16th Ave in Newberry. Hundreds of athletes came out for events in barebow, recurve and compound bow divisions.

Over the weekend, amateurs and pros competed for the right to be on the US Olympic team. On May 1-2, para-athletes competed for the right to represent the country on the US Paralympic team. Robert Regojo, The manager for the Archery center in Newberry and the director of the tournament, says that the ongoing pandemic actually saw an increased interest in the sport in North Central Florida.

“It’s really easy to actually manage in the middle of COVID. Practice never really died down necessarily and as soon as we were able to open back up, with restrictions and safety precautions, we actually saw our numbers go up. The community has had a great response like getting into the sport and doing things and these athletes they have been training through COVID,” said Regojo.

Regojo also urged anyone with an interest to come out to the center and pick up a new interest.

“There is a man on this field that has no arms and is ranked among the best of our athletes on this field. If you have a will to actually do it you can come out, we’ll show you how to do it and we’ll show you the fun in the sport that is archery,” said Regojo.

To see the results of the competitions visit the USA Archery site here.

