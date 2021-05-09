Families celebrate Mother’s Day with free admission to Kanapaha Botanical Gardens

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Kanapaha Botanical Gardens offered free admission to mothers all day on Mother’s Day to celebrate their hard work.

Some families walked trails and used the open gardens for a picnic. Ambika Thapa, who came out the gardens, said this has been the first big gathering in a year.

“It’s been awhile since due to the pandemic we have never been together like this, we cooked out food and brought it and had lunch as a potluck and it was really great to be around, very nice weather, very nice surrounding,” Thapa said.

All families that came out are using this day to stay connected and spread love.

“I love it,” Lauren Benson said. “I actually think of it more as a family day. I like being a mom and being connected to my kids and coming out here together is really like the best gift ever.”

Lisa Colyer was excited for not just her, but all mothers to have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.

“Enjoying nature, enjoying what mother earth has given us and celebrating with our family, feeling connected,” Colyer said.

The gardens will also be offering free admissions for dads on Father’s Day.

