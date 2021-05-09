Advertisement

Families celebrate Mother’s Day with free admission to Kanapaha Botanical Gardens

By Camille Syed
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Kanapaha Botanical Gardens offered free admission to mothers all day on Mother’s Day to celebrate their hard work.

Some families walked trails and used the open gardens for a picnic. Ambika Thapa, who came out the gardens, said this has been the first big gathering in a year.

“It’s been awhile since due to the pandemic we have never been together like this, we cooked out food and brought it and had lunch as a potluck and it was really great to be around, very nice weather, very nice surrounding,” Thapa said.

Related story: OPD hosts “Come Slide With Us” to celebrate moms on Mother’s Day weekend

All families that came out are using this day to stay connected and spread love.

“I love it,” Lauren Benson said. “I actually think of it more as a family day. I like being a mom and being connected to my kids and coming out here together is really like the best gift ever.”

Lisa Colyer was excited for not just her, but all mothers to have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.

“Enjoying nature, enjoying what mother earth has given us and celebrating with our family, feeling connected,” Colyer said.

The gardens will also be offering free admissions for dads on Father’s Day.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The Community Foundation of North Central Florida is assisting with the fund.
Reinhart family releases first public statement
Data breach by former employee exposes 1,500+ in University of Florida Health Shands system
Gainesville city commissioners are listening to proposals to develop parking lot 10 in the...
Gainesville’s parking lot 10 has been home to outdoor dining during COVID-19, but the land could soon be developed
Man paralyzed during crash involving Gainesville Regional Utilities truck awarded $120 Million
Three bodies, presumed to be the man and his two sons, 14 and 11 years old, were found near the...
Developing: Gainesville father and sons presumed dead in suspected murder/suicide in Dixie County

Latest News

Horses stood on two legs, galloped, and did different tricks as people told the history of...
Gala of Royal Horse performed to celebrate Mother’s Day
More than three decades of family, fun, and music were being celebrated as the Ocala Symphony...
Hundreds attend 32nd Mother’s Day Ocala Symphony Under the Stars
The Gala of Royal Horses had a special mother’s Day show at Peninsula Farm in Ocala.
Gala of Royal Horses
2020 graduates honored to come back to the University of Florida to walk across the stage
2020 graduates honored to come back to the University of Florida to walk across the stage