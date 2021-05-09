Advertisement

Gator Men’s Tennis moving on to Sweet 16 in NCAA Tournament

Florida cruises passed South Florida to advance to round of 16
By Chris Pinson
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Gators Men’s Tennis team didn’t have much trouble with South Florida in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday afternoon.

The Gators defeated the Bulls 4-1 to punch their ticket to the round of 16.

Florida dropped the lone point in doubles after losing the #2 and #3 matches, but easily made up for it by winning straight singles matches to earn the necessary four points.

The Gators will now rest up over the coming week before they head to Orlando to face Illinois for a spot in the Elite 8.

