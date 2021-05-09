Hawthorne man loses home of 60 years due to an unexpected fire

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Hawthorne man is now without a home after the one he lived in for more than 60 years burned down Saturday.

According to Alachua Fire Rescue, at around 7:45 Saturday evening, fire rescue responded to the blaze at the corner of SE 225th St and SE 61st St.

No one was home when the fire began, and firefighters believe it could have started by an AC unit in the wooden frame home when crews arrived.

Crews said up to 60 to 70 percent of the home is lost.

The investigation by ACFR is ongoing.

