Hawthorne man loses home of 60 years due to an unexpected fire

At around 7:45 Saturday evening Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to the blaze at the corner of Southeast 225th Street and Southeast 61st Street(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Hawthorne man is now without a home after the one he lived in for more than 60 years burned down Saturday.

According to Alachua Fire Rescue, at around 7:45 Saturday evening, fire rescue responded to the blaze at the corner of SE 225th St and SE 61st St.

No one was home when the fire began, and firefighters believe it could have started by an AC unit in the wooden frame home when crews arrived.

Crews said up to 60 to 70 percent of the home is lost.

The investigation by ACFR is ongoing.

Man paralyzed during crash involving Gainesville Regional Utilities truck awarded $120 Million
Gainesville’s Equal Opportunity Director is resigning, but city commissioners are fighting to keep her
Developing: Gainesville father and sons presumed dead in suspected murder/suicide in Dixie County
Conviction of former North Central Florida Congresswoman Corrine Brown vacated by appeals court

Residents learn about fermentation at The Cade while supporting a good cause
"Come Slide With Us"
Summer camp safety guidelines
Alachua County churches join the ‘Jerusalema Dance Challenge’