Hundreds attend 32nd Mother’s Day Ocala Symphony Under the Stars

By Taylor Simpson
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than three decades of family, fun, and music were being celebrated as the Ocala Symphony Orchestra had a concert under the stars for Mother’s Day.

There was food, picnics, music, and fireworks.

The Ocala Municipal Golf Course hosted the fine arts for Ocala Symphony Under the Stars.

You were able to bring your own food and beverages or buy some at the food trucks and enjoy the time with your family and friends.

Kids played ball and frisbee and listened to the music from “Live on Broadway” and the Ocala Symphony.

Jennifer Eggers a mom and board member said it’s a great experience.

“It’s so special just to come here just to have nothing on your plate you just come and relax and listen to the music you can visit with friends and the kids behind me they play ball.”

Come out next year for the 33rd edition of music under the stars.

