Advertisement

Ocala CEP features expanding arts center

Ocala CEP
Ocala CEP
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The pandemic continues to be hard on several industries, including music and the arts.

This week’s Ocala CEP weekly buzz features how the Reilly Arts Center adapted to the pandemic and how they are now expanding.

The Reilly’s expansion is doubling its current footprint, adding lobby and bar space, as well as a black box theatre and learning opportunities.

To learn more about the Reilly Arts Center’s response to the pandemic, visit ocalacep.com

TRENDING STORY - Reinhart family releases first public statement

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The Community Foundation of North Central Florida is assisting with the fund.
Reinhart family releases first public statement
Data breach by former employee exposes 1,500+ in University of Florida Health Shands system
Gainesville city commissioners are listening to proposals to develop parking lot 10 in the...
Gainesville’s parking lot 10 has been home to outdoor dining during COVID-19, but the land could soon be developed
Man paralyzed during crash involving Gainesville Regional Utilities truck awarded $120 Million
Three bodies, presumed to be the man and his two sons, 14 and 11 years old, were found near the...
Developing: Gainesville father and sons presumed dead in suspected murder/suicide in Dixie County

Latest News

Athletes from around the country compete in 2021 Easton Foundations Gator Cup
Athletes from around the country compete in 2021 Easton Foundations Gator Cup
Residents learn about fermentation while supporting a good cause
Residents learn about fermentation at The Cade while supporting a good cause
"Come Slide With Us"
"Come Slide With Us"
Summer camp safety guidelines
Summer camp safety guidelines