Ocala CEP features expanding arts center

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The pandemic continues to be hard on several industries, including music and the arts.

This week’s Ocala CEP weekly buzz features how the Reilly Arts Center adapted to the pandemic and how they are now expanding.

The Reilly’s expansion is doubling its current footprint, adding lobby and bar space, as well as a black box theatre and learning opportunities.

To learn more about the Reilly Arts Center’s response to the pandemic, visit ocalacep.com

TRENDING STORY - Reinhart family releases first public statement

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.