Residents learn about fermentation at The Cade while supporting a good cause

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Wine, beer and other fermented drinks and food were the stars of The Cade Museum’s annual Inventivity Bash.

Marketing manager, Kathryn Rohlwing said each year the Cade holds the bash to highlight inventions that change our everyday lives that typically aren’t found in the museum.

“This theme tonight is the idea of fermentation; how did it start? Where did it come from?” Rohlwing said. “It really revolutionized our lives because it allowed humans over time to preserve food in a way, they wouldn’t have been able to before to stockpile food. Finding intersections between art and science, unexpected combinations, getting people to experiment and try new things and that’s what this fundraiser is all about.”

People enjoyed live music and fermented treats, with proceeds from ticket sales going to The Cade charity projects, like their initiative with Gainesville housing assistance to bring internet access to homes in need.

Rohlwing said the bash was their biggest event since the beginning of the pandemic and they hope to keep bringing people together in a safe manor.

“It’s our first big event coming back from COVID, of course we have all the safety precautions in place but we also want to see a little bit of that return to in person connection,” said Rohlwing.

A connection that involves good drinks for a better cause.

