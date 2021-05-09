Union County man dead after hit crossing highway
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Union County man is dead after being hit while crossing a highway in Alachua County.
The 27-year-old man from Raiford was crossing the south bound lanes on US-301 when a car traveling south hit him.
The man was transported to UF Health Shands where he later died.
The investigation by FHP is ongoing.
