Union County man dead after hit crossing highway

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Union County man is dead after being hit while crossing a highway in Alachua County.

The 27-year-old man from Raiford was crossing the south bound lanes on US-301 when a car traveling south hit him.

The man was transported to UF Health Shands where he later died.

The investigation by FHP is ongoing.

