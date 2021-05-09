Union County man dead after hit crossing highway

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Union County man is dead after being hit while crossing a highway in Alachua County.

The 27-year-old man from Raiford was crossing the south bound lanes on US-301 when a car traveling south hit him.

The man was transported to UF Health Shands where he later died.

The investigation by FHP is ongoing.

