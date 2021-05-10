ACPS middle and high schools preparing COVID-19 vaccine clinics for ages 12 and up

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools are preparing to offer vaccines to their students ages 12 and up as they wait for eligibility requirements to change.

ACPS spokesperson Jackie Johnson said the school district is working closely with the health department to schedule clinics at every middle and high school across the county.

“We anticipate that eligibility being expanded any day now and we want to be able to turn that around very quickly, especially with the end of school coming, and if possible we’d like to get the first and second dose scheduled while school is still in session,” said Johnson. “Even if the kids can get their first shots at school, make it as easy as possible for them to do that, it’s a lot easier nowadays for families to get that second shot out in the community.”

RELATED STORY: Safety of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine studied for children six months and older

Johnson said around 500 high school students ages 16 and up have already been vaccinated at clinics taking place at all of the high schools.

“Certainly we’ve had people very happy to take advantage of this and we hope more people will do so because that really is the key to getting COVID under control and to getting back to normal as soon as possible,” said Johnson.

This week they’ll also start giving students at Bucholz High School and Gainesville High School their second doses.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.