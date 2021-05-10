Barber gives free haircuts to Ocala’s homeless

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2020 taught us a lesson in appreciation for what we often times take for granted, like getting a haircut.

Many in north central Florida live without that luxury all the time, but one Ocala barber is doing his part to change that.

It’s a Monday morning and for barber Robert Gentry, that means free haircuts for the homeless at Interfaith Emergency Services.

“About nine years ago, I used to work on a tree farm and it was out by I-75 and I had to drive under the I-75 bridge and I saw a woman under the bridge cutting homeless people’s hair and I thought that was pretty cool,” he said.

So when Gentry finished barber school he knew he wanted to do something similar.

He’s now been providing haircuts at Interfaith for four months.

“I at one time was homeless myself. I just wanted to give people an opportunity to have dignity, to have self respect, to think of themselves and others,” Gentry added.

He averages about 10 haircuts each Monday.

This day he had five.

“It feels extremely good because it needs to be done. It’s stressful when you can’t get it done,” haircut recipient Michael Still said.

But Gentry and his clippers are just one piece of the puzzle.

“Monday’s is haircuts, Wednesday we do art therapy and Friday we do a bicycle ministry here,” Campus Pastor at Interfaith Emergency Services, Joy Schaible said.

And it’s a completely judgment free zone.

“Imagine if you were on the street and suddenly you had no money, no fresh clothes, no nothing. The biggest thing is showing love. That’s where it starts, and Robert is a great example of it. He devotes his time, every week he comes down,” Schaible added.

So every week Gentry’s chair will continue to be open, devoting his time, and showing his love.

