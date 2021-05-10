Gainesville Health and Fitness: Grow with Grace with “Sit to be Fit”

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Grab a seat, gather around, and it’s time to “Sit to be Fit.”

“The ‘Sit to be Fit’ program was designed for those with limited mobility,” said Beth Borsa, Gainesville Health and Fitness Group Instructor. “It can be used for pre-post surgery, pre-post-pregnancy, and joint replacement.”

Build your muscles and mind, while building connections and camaraderie.

“Range of motion, flexibility, strength, being able to breathe. it just increases the quality of life,” explained Borsa. “They have this social component that really drives them here,” and “it’s laid back because I want them to be able to talk. A lot of them are missing out on that, especially over this past year.”

“Sit to be Fit” classes are 30 minutes long, and are part of a series, working together to focus on different parts of the body. For example, “Sit to be Fit - Flexibility” is a great way to warm up for “Sit to be Fit - Strength.”

Borsa mentioned, “everybody in here doesn’t do everything. You look around and see it’s okay that I skipped this or that.” She added, “you do what you can, and that’s why you’re always successful. That’s also good for a brand new member who has concerns about being intimidated.”

And comfort is key! GHF has multiple safety features throughout the gym to keep seniors and other members at ease. UV light fans kill germs, floor dots enforce social distancing, and sanitizing wipes keep equipment clean. And if you still need some motivation. remember any age is the right age to exercise. Just ask GHF’s Ambassador, Billie Bob Sykes.

“No matter how old you are, it’s important to keep your body moving,” said Sykes. “But not only for your sake, but your family’s sake, for friends.” She added, “you got one chance at life. Take advantage of it and just have one heck of a good time. We’ll make sure you leave here with good happy smile. And if you not, you just let me know. "

“Sit to be Fit” classes are taught throughout the week at GHF’s Main Center, Women’s Center, and Tioga Town Center. The series highlights flexibility, cardio, core, pilates, and strength. Visit their website at ghfc.com for their full class schedule, or give them a call at 352 -377- 4955.

This segment is sponsored by Gainesville Health and Fitness.

