Gainesville Mayor Poe disappointed in GRU debt rating downgrade

Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a double downgrade in the city utility’s debt rating, Gainesville mayor Lauren Poe spoke about what he feels was a bad move by the S&P Global Ratings board.

“Well it’s disappointing, the downgrade and certainly a double notch downgrade I don’t think is deserved. We’ve been dealing with headwinds for quite some time. The general manager and his staff have worked with the commission to make those things clear,” said the mayor.

Last week, GRU General Manager Ed Bielarski said that due to the downgrade the utility would need to increase rates to the utility’s customers. The mayor said that he hopes to not have to raise the rates at this time.

“We’ll continue to work. We’ve been doing our best to keep rates neutral or as little as possible in the last several years and that will continue to be a priority, but we have to make sure that we have a reliably run utility,” said Poe.

After an initial estimate, Bielarski says that the debt downgrade could mean an increase of $32 million in interest that the utility will need to pay off.

Further conversations about the potential raising of utility rates in Gainesville will be had during the joint GRU and City of Gainesville budget meeting which will take place on May 13.

