Gainesville Mayor Poe disappointed in GRU debt rating downgrade

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a double downgrade in the city utility’s debt rating, Gainesville mayor Lauren Poe spoke about what he feels was a bad move by the S&P Global Ratings board.

“Well it’s disappointing, the downgrade and certainly a double notch downgrade I don’t think is deserved. We’ve been dealing with headwinds for quite some time. The general manager and his staff have worked with the commission to make those things clear,” said the mayor.

Last week, GRU General Manager Ed Bielarski said that due to the downgrade the utility would need to increase rates to the utility’s customers. The mayor said that he hopes to not have to raise the rates at this time.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville Regional Utilities debt rating takes a dip

“We’ll continue to work. We’ve been doing our best to keep rates neutral or as little as possible in the last several years and that will continue to be a priority, but we have to make sure that we have a reliably run utility,” said Poe.

After an initial estimate, Bielarski says that the debt downgrade could mean an increase of $32 million in interest that the utility will need to pay off.

Further conversations about the potential raising of utility rates in Gainesville will be had during the joint GRU and City of Gainesville budget meeting which will take place on May 13.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.