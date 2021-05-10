Gainesville Salvation Army celebrates 100th anniversary

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -During National Salvation Army Week the Gainesville branch is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

The charitable organization launched in the city in 1921 on what was East Lemon Street. It is now known as SE 4th Place. The organization is now on 639 E University Ave.

The celebration was small, only a few board members and Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe and Alachua County Commission Chairmen Ken Cornell attended and spoke at the event. A quintet from Orlando did perform during the ceremony.

Maj. Hank Harwell, the Corps Officer for the Gainesville Salvation Army, says that the summer is actually the slowest period for donations to the organization.

“Well, again this is our slow season. Most people think about the Salvation Army during the winter, during Christmas not so much during the summer, but the need doesn’t go away just because the temperature is getting warmer. It’s important that people keep supporting the Salvation Army through the summer months,” said Maj. Harwell.

He also added that the Christian organization always prides itself on the duty of service.

“If you have a need and we have the resource to meet that need then we are bound by our devotion to Jesus to meet that need as best as we can,” said Maj. Harwell.

From October of 2019 to September of last year the Gainesville chapter served over 5,600 families in and around Alachua County.

