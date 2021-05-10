Gala of Royal Horse performed to celebrate Mother’s Day

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gala of Royal Horses had a special Mother’s Day show at Peninsula Farm in Ocala.

Horses stood on two legs, galloped, and did different tricks as people told the history of these horses in medieval times.

The audience ate a Sunday polish brunch prepared by Aneta’s Bistro.

All to celebrate mothers in the community

“It’s really fun especially cause my mom is also in the performance so we get to sort of performing together. she won’t be on any horses but she’s there watching so it’s nice,” said one of the riders Katharina Gasser.

The Gala is hoping for another performance in Ocala in the near future.

