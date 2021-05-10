Advertisement

Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice

Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts of neglect of a dependent.(Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana woman faces child neglect charges after investigators said her 4-year-old daughter nearly died from a lice infestation so severe doctors had to give her multiple blood transfusions.

Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts of neglect of a dependent. She was still listed on the jail website on Monday.

According to court records, Scottsburg police were contacted April 20 after Singh’s 4-year-old daughter was brought to a hospital with a severe lice infestation so bad doctors declared her a “near fatality” because lice had fed off of her for so long.

The girl was so ill she could not walk and she needed to have four blood transfusions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

