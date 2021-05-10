Advertisement

Jacksonville Jaguars planning to sign Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow could be suiting up for the Jacksonville Jaguars next season, according to an NFL...
Tim Tebow could be suiting up for the Jacksonville Jaguars next season, according to an NFL Network report.(John Raoux | AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tim Tebow could be suiting up for the Jacksonville Jaguars next season, according to an NFL Network report.

Ian Rapaport and Tom Pelissero are reporting the Jags are planning to sign Tebow to a one-year deal to play tight end.

A tweet from Rapoport says nothing is signed yet, but the deal could be finalized within the next two weeks.

Tebow played his last snap in the NFL in 2012 and has not been on an NFL roster since 2015.

This fresh start with the Jaguars would mark a return to the NFL for Tebow, a position change, and a reunion with his college coach, Urban Meyer.

