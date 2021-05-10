Jacksonville Jaguars planning to sign Tim Tebow

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tim Tebow could be suiting up for the Jacksonville Jaguars next season, according to an NFL Network report.

Ian Rapaport and Tom Pelissero are reporting the Jags are planning to sign Tebow to a one-year deal to play tight end.

A tweet from Rapoport says nothing is signed yet, but the deal could be finalized within the next two weeks.

Tebow played his last snap in the NFL in 2012 and has not been on an NFL roster since 2015.

This fresh start with the Jaguars would mark a return to the NFL for Tebow, a position change, and a reunion with his college coach, Urban Meyer.

The #Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so. Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021

