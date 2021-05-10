Advertisement

Lightning sends chunk of I-10 pavement through truck’s windshield in Florida

Both occupants were transported with injuries
A lightning strike hit I-10 Monday morning, sending a piece of the road through a truck's...
A lightning strike hit I-10 Monday morning, sending a piece of the road through a truck's windshield. Both occupants were injured.(Walton County Fire Rescue)
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WSFA) - Two people were injured by lightning in Walton County, Florida, just after 7:30 a.m. Monday morning. The way in which they sustained their injuries just probably isn’t what you’re expecting.

As heavy thunderstorms rolled through the Florida Panhandle, there were numerous lightning strikes occurring -- including plenty that were cloud-to-ground. One of those strikes happened to hit the eastbound side of I-10 around mile marker 81.

Upon impact, the lightning strike sent a chunk of the interstate’s pavement flying through the air.

That debris went through the windshield of a Ford pickup traveling on I-10 before then exiting through the back window. Both the windshield and back window were shattered by the force of the impact.

Both occupants in the truck were transported with injuries, according to a Facebook post made by Walton County Fire Rescue.

When lightning travels from cloud to ground and vice versa, it can heat the air around it to upwards of 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit. For perspective, that’s five times hotter than the surface of the sun.

The result is an exceptionally dangerous transfer of energy between the lightning itself and whatever object it hits. And that can include objects that aren’t tall -- contrary to what many people may think.

Always treat thunderstorms as dangerous no matter what you are doing.

Copyright 2021 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Community Foundation of North Central Florida is assisting with the fund.
Reinhart family releases first public statement
At around 7:45 Saturday evening Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to the blaze at the corner...
Hawthorne man loses home of 60 years due to an unexpected fire
Gainesville city commissioners are listening to proposals to develop parking lot 10 in the...
Gainesville’s parking lot 10 has been home to outdoor dining during COVID-19, but the land could soon be developed
Data breach by former employee exposes 1,500+ in University of Florida Health Shands system
Three bodies, presumed to be the man and his two sons, 14 and 11 years old, were found near the...
Developing: Gainesville father and sons presumed dead in suspected murder/suicide in Dixie County

Latest News

Former Florida football player Tim Tebow speaks to fans after he was inducted in the Ring of...
Report: Tebow-Meyer reunion on verge of becoming official
Gov. Brian Kemp signs a bill repealing Georgia's citizen's arrest law.
Georgia Gov. Kemp signs repeal of 1863 citizen’s arrest law
Ahmaud Arbery's mom speaks after Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill repealing Georgia's citizen's...
Ahmaud Arbery's mom speaks after Georgia's citizen's arrest law is repealed
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break...
Watchdog says Capitol Police deficient at monitoring threats