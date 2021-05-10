May 10th to now be recognized as First Responders Mental Health Awareness Day

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Senator Keith Perry and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis held a press conference to recognize March 10th as the first annual First Responders Mental Health Awareness Day across Florida at the Florida State Fire College.

Perry has been working on passing Senate Resolution 618 for a while and hopes this bill will make first responders like fire fighters, emts and law enforcement feel more comfortable asking for help.

“There’s a lot of real people behind the bill and the legislation so you hear stories about the mental health issues that first responders go through,” Perry said. “To be the first responder and treat those people and then to go home, there are issues and things that they see that you and I would never experience. Those things build up over time and you’ve got to be able to share that, you got to be able to get that off your chest if you’re having these feelings.”

Patronis said it’s important to recognize the trauma first responders face everyday on the job.

“The suicide rate amongst our first responders is ten times higher than everybody else in the United States,” Patronis said. “So, it’s important that we make sure that these brave men and women really realize that they don’t need to deal with this alone.”

Alachua County Fire Rescue Chief, Harold Theus said the attitude towards mental health has changed a lot since he started but now he tries to encourage all first responders to get the help they need.

“Years ago we really didn’t talk about mental health in fire rescue services a whole lot,” Theus said. “The mentality was that you just have to toughen up...reach out for help. You’re not in it by yourself.”

While this day is being recognized to help fight the stigma responders face, it’s also a way to encourage families to ask for help when it’s needed.

Firefighter Michelle Fayed also said a loving home can go a long way.

“You look at data and you know that having healthy families and social support at home can decrease the effects of mental illness, PTSD, depression that a first responder may be living with,” Fayad added.

For mental health resources for first responders and their families, visit redlinerescue.org

