NCFL to receive over $250M in stimulus money
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North-central Florida counties and cities will receive more than a quarter of a billion dollars combined from the American Rescue Plan.
Alachua County will receive more than $52M, while the city of Gainesville will receive more than $32M.
Marion County will receive the largest of the share at more than $71M, with Ocala getting more than $12M of the portion.
Full county breakdown of the funds:
|County/City
|Amount
|Alachua County
|$52,258,449
|Gainesville
|$32,408,804
|Bradford County
|$5,477,714
|Clay County
|$42,587,131
|Columbia County
|$13,924,165
|Dixie County
|$3,268,253
|Gilchrist County
|$3,609,336
|Levy County
|$8,061,471
|Marion County
|$71,009,435
|Ocala
|$12,202,159
|Putnam County
|$14,474,831
|Suwannee County
|$8,627,482
|Union County
|$2,959,609
|Total
|$270,868,839
