Advertisement

NCFL to receive over $250M in stimulus money

North-central Florida counties and cities will receive more than a quarter of a billion dollars...
North-central Florida counties and cities will receive more than a quarter of a billion dollars combined from the American Rescue Plan.(Pixabay (custom credit))
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North-central Florida counties and cities will receive more than a quarter of a billion dollars combined from the American Rescue Plan.

Alachua County will receive more than $52M, while the city of Gainesville will receive more than $32M.

Marion County will receive the largest of the share at more than $71M, with Ocala getting more than $12M of the portion.

RELATED STORY: Biden approval buoyed by his pandemic response

Full county breakdown of the funds:

County/CityAmount
Alachua County$52,258,449
Gainesville$32,408,804
Bradford County$5,477,714
Clay County$42,587,131
Columbia County$13,924,165
Dixie County$3,268,253
Gilchrist County$3,609,336
Levy County$8,061,471
Marion County$71,009,435
Ocala$12,202,159
Putnam County$14,474,831
Suwannee County$8,627,482
Union County$2,959,609
Total$270,868,839

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The Community Foundation of North Central Florida is assisting with the fund.
Reinhart family releases first public statement
At around 7:45 Saturday evening Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to the blaze at the corner...
Hawthorne man loses home of 60 years due to an unexpected fire
Gainesville city commissioners are listening to proposals to develop parking lot 10 in the...
Gainesville’s parking lot 10 has been home to outdoor dining during COVID-19, but the land could soon be developed
Data breach by former employee exposes 1,500+ in University of Florida Health Shands system
Three bodies, presumed to be the man and his two sons, 14 and 11 years old, were found near the...
Developing: Gainesville father and sons presumed dead in suspected murder/suicide in Dixie County

Latest News

Arson Investigation
Ocala police officer saves woman from fire
Ocala police officer saves woman from fire
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Sit to Be Fit
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Sit to Be Fit