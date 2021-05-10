NCFL to receive over $250M in stimulus money

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North-central Florida counties and cities will receive more than a quarter of a billion dollars combined from the American Rescue Plan.

Alachua County will receive more than $52M, while the city of Gainesville will receive more than $32M.

Marion County will receive the largest of the share at more than $71M, with Ocala getting more than $12M of the portion.

Full county breakdown of the funds:

County/City Amount Alachua County $52,258,449 Gainesville $32,408,804 Bradford County $5,477,714 Clay County $42,587,131 Columbia County $13,924,165 Dixie County $3,268,253 Gilchrist County $3,609,336 Levy County $8,061,471 Marion County $71,009,435 Ocala $12,202,159 Putnam County $14,474,831 Suwannee County $8,627,482 Union County $2,959,609 Total $270,868,839

