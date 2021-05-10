Ocala police officer saves woman from fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala police officer kicked in a woman’s door in order to save her from a fire in the early morning hours of Friday, May 7, 2021.

Officers with the Ocala Police Department responded to a fire at a home on SW 7th Street around 3:00AM. The woman who lives in the house used her emergency alert necklace to call for help after she heard a loud “boom” and noticed her front door was on fire.

TRENDING STORY: ACPS middle and high schools preparing COVID-19 vaccine clinics for ages 12 and up

When they arrived, one officer grabbed a fire extinguisher, while two others went to the back of the house. The woman, who says she’s lived at the home for more than 30 years, was waiting near the backdoor, but was unable to open it because of an issue with the lock.

She told police she was having trouble breathing and that there was a lot of smoke inside the house. One of the officers kicked the door in and was able to get the woman out. Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the scene and put out fire.

An arson investigator is looking into the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.