Publix pharmacies offer walk-in COVID vaccines in 7 states

By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Publix pharmacies are now accepting walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine at all of their locations across seven states.

The Lakeland-based supermarket chain said on its website that customers have the choice of the two-dose Moderna vaccine, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, subject to availability.

The website still offers appointments as well.

Publix had already been offering walk-in availability at stores in Alabama, North Carolina and Tennessee.

The notice that walk-ins are also welcome at stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia comes about a week after President Joe Biden issued a federal mandate that requires pharmacies in the federal retail pharmacy program to offer walk-in vaccinations.

Florida health statistics show that as of Sunday, 7,021,068 people have completed the series of doses required to be fully vaccinated, with either the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot. That represents about 33% of the state’s population.

Another 2,244,748 people — or about 10% of Florida’s population — have had at least one dose.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

