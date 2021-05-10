Advertisement

The week ahead: the stories to look out for the week of 5/10

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Salvation Army is celebrating a century of service in Alachua County.

The event will coincide with national Salvation Army Week.

The 100-year celebration will take place at the Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service in Gainesville on Monday 5/10 at noon.

The College of Central Florida is debuting a new apprenticeship lab on Tuesday morning.

Partnering with CareerSource Florida and Lockheed-Martin, the college will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new lab.

The ceremony will also feature a tour of the new lab.

On Thursday morning, the Marion County Sheriff’s office is hosting a fallen officer memorial.

The event starts at 9 a.m. at the McPherson Complex in Ocala.

The memorial is meant to honor law enforcement officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a law enforcement memorial service on Friday.

ACSO will hold their annual memorial service at the veterans park in Gainesville for the 37th year.

The Survivor’s Dinner starts at 5 p.m. and the memorial starts at 6 p.m. The event will also stream on Facebook Live HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The Community Foundation of North Central Florida is assisting with the fund.
Reinhart family releases first public statement
At around 7:45 Saturday evening Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to the blaze at the corner...
Hawthorne man loses home of 60 years due to an unexpected fire
Gainesville city commissioners are listening to proposals to develop parking lot 10 in the...
Gainesville’s parking lot 10 has been home to outdoor dining during COVID-19, but the land could soon be developed
Data breach by former employee exposes 1,500+ in University of Florida Health Shands system
Three bodies, presumed to be the man and his two sons, 14 and 11 years old, were found near the...
Developing: Gainesville father and sons presumed dead in suspected murder/suicide in Dixie County

Latest News

The week ahead: week of 5/10
Horses stood on two legs, galloped, and did different tricks as people told the history of...
Gala of Royal Horse performed to celebrate Mother’s Day
More than three decades of family, fun, and music were being celebrated as the Ocala Symphony...
Hundreds attend 32nd Mother’s Day Ocala Symphony Under the Stars
Families celebrate Mother’s Day with free admission to Kanapaha Botanical Gardens
Families celebrate Mother’s Day with free admission to Kanapaha Botanical Gardens