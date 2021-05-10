The week ahead: the stories to look out for the week of 5/10

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Salvation Army is celebrating a century of service in Alachua County.

The event will coincide with national Salvation Army Week.

The 100-year celebration will take place at the Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service in Gainesville on Monday 5/10 at noon.

The College of Central Florida is debuting a new apprenticeship lab on Tuesday morning.

Partnering with CareerSource Florida and Lockheed-Martin, the college will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new lab.

The ceremony will also feature a tour of the new lab.

On Thursday morning, the Marion County Sheriff’s office is hosting a fallen officer memorial.

The event starts at 9 a.m. at the McPherson Complex in Ocala.

The memorial is meant to honor law enforcement officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a law enforcement memorial service on Friday.

ACSO will hold their annual memorial service at the veterans park in Gainesville for the 37th year.

The Survivor’s Dinner starts at 5 p.m. and the memorial starts at 6 p.m. The event will also stream on Facebook Live HERE.

