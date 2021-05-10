Advertisement

Three Newberry athletes sign to continue athletic career at the next level

Two baseball players and one football player sign with colleges
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -Newberry high school held a signing ceremony on Monday morning for two of the school’s baseball players and for one football player, who look to continue their athletic career at the collegiate level.

Dylan Schaffer decided to take his baseball career to Lake Sumter State College.

Logan Carlisle signed with Webber International to continue his baseball career at the next level.

This signing was a special moment for Schaffer and Carlisle, who have been teammates since they were nine years old. Carlisle came to Newberry high school his senior year to play his last year with Schaffer.

Newberry also hosted a signing for one football player Monday morning. Kobe Dilema signed with Fresno City College.

The Newberry baseball team (22-1) continues play in the FHSAA baseball tournament on Tuesday against Williston. At stake is a spot in the Class 1A state semifinals in Fort Meyers next week.

