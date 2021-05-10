Advertisement

US opens probe of steering problems in Honda Accord sedans

FILE - This Feb. 14, 2013, file photo, shows a Honda logo on the trunk of a Honda automobile at...
FILE - This Feb. 14, 2013, file photo, shows a Honda logo on the trunk of a Honda automobile at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, in Pittsburgh. The U.S. government’s auto safety agency is investigating multiple complaints about steering failures that could affect more than 1.1 million Honda Accord sedans. In documents posted Monday, May 10, 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it received 31 complaints about the problem.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s auto safety agency is investigating multiple complaints about steering failures that could affect more than 1.1 million Honda Accord sedans.

In documents posted Monday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it received 31 complaints about the problem. Honda has 77 more.

Owners complained about the cars veering from their intended travel path. Two crashes and two injuries were reported.

The probe covers Accords from 2013 through 2015.

The agency opened the probe after getting a petition from an owner in October of last year.

It will investigate how often the problem happens, how many vehicles are affected, and the safety consequences. The probe could lead to a recall.

A message was left Monday seeking comment from Honda.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Community Foundation of North Central Florida is assisting with the fund.
Reinhart family releases first public statement
At around 7:45 Saturday evening Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to the blaze at the corner...
Hawthorne man loses home of 60 years due to an unexpected fire
Gainesville city commissioners are listening to proposals to develop parking lot 10 in the...
Gainesville’s parking lot 10 has been home to outdoor dining during COVID-19, but the land could soon be developed
Data breach by former employee exposes 1,500+ in University of Florida Health Shands system
Three bodies, presumed to be the man and his two sons, 14 and 11 years old, were found near the...
Developing: Gainesville father and sons presumed dead in suspected murder/suicide in Dixie County

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
Pipeline hit by cyberattack could be online by week’s end
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, Monday, May. 10, 2021.
Gaza health officials: 9 killed in blast in northern Gaza
Arson Investigation
Ocala police officer saves woman from fire
LIVE: Biden remarks on economy
Rocket sirens sound in Jerusalem and multiple other locations Monday. Hamas claims...
Rocket sirens sound in Jerusalem