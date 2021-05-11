911 call sheds light on Minde Reinhart’s plea for help to find her sons

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re getting a clearer picture of how the tragedy unfolded that ended with a double murder-suicide that took the life of two young boys. Now, the community is coming together to honor those lives as a memorial is being planned for Rex and Brody Reinhart.

Last Tuesday, the boys’ mother, Minde Reinhart, called 911 early in the morning, concerned about her sons.

“OK, just try not to think the worst,” said an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Dispatcher on the other side of the call.

This is part of the initial call Minde Reinhart made to dispatchers at around 5:30 in the morning. In that call, she explained that she was separated from her husband and that he had the two boys with him.

“You said you don’t know where he might have gone,” asked the 911 dispatcher.

Paul Reinhart wasn’t responding to texts or calls.

The dispatcher continued to ask questions to find out more about the situation, “does he take any mental health medication?”

She also said he had placed hundreds of their wedding photos throughout their home, in addition to posting many of them on social media with no explanation. Minde Reinhart said in the past he’d described having awful and inappropriate thoughts.

“He has never eluded to what the thoughts he has had in the past were about,” asked the dispatcher.

Before that tragic discovery was made, Minde’s call to 911 ended.

“I have this in here for you,” stated the dispatcher. “I’m going to have a deputy come out and make contact with you, okay.”

Deputies started their search in Alachua County on Tuesday morning, before the three bodies were discovered in the family’s vacation home in Dixie County.

TV20 has been in touch with representatives for the Reinhart family. They’re planning a memorial to honor Rex and Brody Reinhart at Florida Ballpark next week. If you’re interested in contributing to the charitable fund set up in their names, click here.

