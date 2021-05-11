Alachua County Public Schools offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics to students 12 and older

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Following the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children over the age of 12, Alachua County Public Schools will begin offering vaccine clinics throughout the district.

The school district is partnering with the Alachua County Health Department to organize vaccine clinics at 15 middle and high schools. The clinics are scheduled on various days from May 13 through June 15, 2021. Students will be able to get both doses of the vaccine for free during the school day. The vaccine is delivered in two doses, about three weeks apart.

Students who are participating in the Digital Academy are eligible to participate at their school. They will will need to remain on-site for 15 minutes following the vaccination.

Parents are not allowed to accompany students on campus. Students must have signed consent forms in order to get the shot. To view the schedule for each school and get the required consent forms, click here.

