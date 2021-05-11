Blue Wave set for spring football game on Friday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -One year after missing out on spring practice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida’s high school football teams are back on the field preparing for the 2021 season. The first wave of spring games take place this week, and the Blue Wave of P.K. Yonge will be a part of the action.

P.K. Yonge, under new head coach Kevin Doelling, plays its spring game this Friday at Orangewood Christian in Orlando. Doelling previously served in the Blue Wave program for seven years and is glad his tenure as head coach begins with the key evaluational phase of spring practice.

“Just getting out here and getting them back together and me being with them again is great,” said Doelling. “The last two years (away from the program) were tough because I didn’t have these kids in my life. So to be back out here with them is exciting.”

Quarterback-safety Aaron Small agrees that having a full spring practice period will benefit the team come fall.

“It means the team gets more bonding time and gets the chemistry down,” said Small. “We have everything down pat.”

P.K. Yonge is hoping to improve on last season’s 3-7 record.

