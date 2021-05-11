Fallen officers honored during Police Unity Tour Gainesville stop

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An annual police bike ride made its way through Gainesville for the first time to honor fall law enforcement officers from the area.

Chapter VIII of the Police Unity Tour stopped in Gainesville on Tuesday at around noon. The chapter usually rides from Portsmouth, Virginia to Washington D.C., but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic members of the tour, including the chapter president, Griggs Wall decided to do a ride through the state of Florida instead.

“We didn’t get to ride last year so this year we wanted to make sure that we could finish what we started and that’s why we are doing what we are. We just moved the template of our ride from Virginia to Florida and everywhere we have gone has been amazing,” said Wall.

During the stop, over 200 members ate, rehydrated and a member of the organization provided plaques to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Gainesville Police Department leadership to honor seven ASO deputies and six GPD officers that have lost the life in the line of duties. Some family members of the fallen LEO’s were also in attendance. They greeted the riders when they came in and cheered them on as they rode away.

The Tuesday ride ended in Ocala. The state of Florida ride will end in Titusville at the American Police Hall of Fame Museum on May 13.

