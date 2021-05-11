Four casino scammers are in jail, charged with larceny and fraud

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A quartet of casino scammers are behind bars after trying to defraud internet casinos in Columbia County.

Brandon Wall, 31, and Khadijah Thomas, 27, allegedly used jamming devices to trick slot machines into printing them winning tickets at the Happy Times Casino.

Jordan Stoney, 23, and Gabrien Brooks, 25, are accused of the same crime at a separate casino on 1300 East Duval Street.

All four are being charged with larceny and fraud.

