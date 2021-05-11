Gainesville’s outgoing Equal Opportunity Director wants to leave, according to the Mayor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe isn’t going to fight to keep outgoing Equal Opportunity Director Teneeshia Marshall. She abruptly quit last week, just days after receiving a $56,000 pay raise.

Poe believes Marshall has a capable team behind her, and city leaders will continue working on the goals set by the department.

“I understand she wants to pursue other professional opportunities. I really am excited about what that means for her. We want to offer her the best, anything we can do to help ease that transition,” explained the Mayor.

Gainesville’s newest commissioner, Desmon Duncan-Walker, said Marshall doesn’t want to leave and she will try and convince her to stay.

